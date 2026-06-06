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CBSE Class 12 Revaluation: Application, verification deadline extended, details here

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CBSE Class 12 Revaluation: Application, verification deadline extended, details here

Amid cyberattacks on its post-result portal, CBSE has extended the application deadline for Class 12 verification and re-evaluation requests until June 7.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 06, 2026, 08:24 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

CBSE Class 12 Revaluation: Application, verification deadline extended, details here
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Thousands of Class 12 students now have an extra day to apply for verification of marks and re-evaluation, with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) extending the deadline for submissions until June 7.

The board announced that candidates who have already obtained scanned copies of their answer sheets can continue submitting requests through the revised deadline. The application window was originally scheduled to close on June 6.

CBSE said the extension was granted “in the interest of students” and aimed at providing additional time and convenience during the application process.

The move comes as authorities investigate multiple cyberattacks that recently targeted the board's post-result services platform. The portal, which handles verification and re-evaluation requests from students across the country, has been under heavy digital traffic since it was activated on June 2.

According to CBSE, the portal went live at approximately 4.30 am only after all security checks had been completed. The board issued the clarification after students flagged problems related to the Online Student Management (OSM) system on social media.

Apart from technical concerns, some students reported receiving scanned answer sheets with blurred images or missing pages, raising concerns among candidates waiting for their verification and re-evaluation outcomes.

The scale of traffic on the portal became evident almost immediately after its launch. CBSE said nearly 1.5 million access requests were recorded within the first two minutes, while more than 100,000 unauthorised attempts were blocked during the same period.

“The traffic profile showed coordinated high-volume request bursts consistent with DDoS-type patterns, which were successfully mitigated by the deployed security architecture,” the board said.

Despite the surge, officials said the system continued to function and highlighted the unprecedented demand from students seeking post-result services.

Data released by the board showed that by June 4, a total of 70,433 applications had been processed through its grievance redressal portal. Out of these, 7,314 students sought verification of marks, while 63,119 submitted applications for re-evaluation.

The board also disclosed details of another security incident that occurred on June 3. According to CBSE, the portal was hit by a Denial-of-Service (DoS) attack involving nearly 3.8 million packets during one of the busiest usage periods. However, technical teams were able to safeguard the platform and keep services operational.

The cyber incidents have now attracted the attention of law enforcement agencies. Delhi Police has registered an FIR and initiated an investigation into what officials described as a series of “coordinated” and “sophisticated” attacks on the portal.

Officials said the case was filed under Sections 66 and 43(f) of the Information Technology Act after CBSE lodged a formal complaint with the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police.

As the investigation progresses, the board has assured students that post-result services remain functional and that measures are being taken to maintain the security and stability of the portal.

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