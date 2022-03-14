CBSE Class 12 Results UPDATE: Term 1 result to be declared SOON at cbse.gov.in - Details here

CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CBSE Class 12 result 2022 for Term 1 soon. Once released, CBSE term 1 result 2022 will be available on the official Board website - cbsresult.nic.in. On March 11, CBSE has announced the results of CBSE Class 10.

As per media reports, CBSE Class 12 Board Term 1 results will be released in this week. However, there is no official statement with regard to the release of CBSE Board results.

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exams were held in November and December 2021, with around 36 lakh students taking the Board exams.

How to download CBSE Class 12 term 1 mark sheet

Go to cbseresults.nic.in

Click on the link for Senior Secondary (Class 12) term 1 result 2021-22

Login with roll number and school number

Download your mark sheet and take a printout