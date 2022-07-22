CBSE Class 12 Results 2022: Thiruvananthapuram tops with 98.83%, know regions with best pass percentage

File Photo

With the highest percentage of 98.83 per cent students passing in the CBSE 12th board examination, Thiruvananthapuram topped the country, while Prayagraj region remained at the last position with 83.71 pass percentage.



More than 13 lakh students have passed this time in the CBSE 12th board examinations. On an average, 92.71 percent students have passed in the exams.

Bengaluru is at number two with 98.16 pass percentage and Chennai stood at third with 97.79% per cent students passing in the CBSE 12th board examination.



Delhi ranks fourth and fifth in this category. In the fourth position, 96.29 per cent students have passed class 12 in East Delhi region while West Delhi region is at fifth place with 96.29 per cent students clearing the board examination.



Ajmer is at sixth place with 96.01 percent. 95.98 per cent in Chandigarh, 94.08 per cent in Panchkula region, 92.06 per cent in Guwahati, 91.20 per cent in Patna, 90.74 per cent in Bhopal region, 90.48 per cent in Pune region, 90.37 per cent in Bhubaneswar region, 90.27 per cent in Noida region, 85.39 per cent in Dehradun region and 83.71 per cent in Prayagraj region have passed in the class 12 board exam.



This year 14,44,341 students from across the country had registered themselves for the CBSE 12th examinations, out of which 14,35,366 appeared and 13,30,662 passed. At the same time, 93.98 per cent students studying abroad have passed the board examinations. A total of 33,432 students have scored more than 95% marks in the CBSE Class 12 board results this year.



Many students have scored 100% marks in these board exams. These include Yuvakshi Vij, a student of Noida and Tanya Singh of Bulandshahr. Yuvakshi Vij, studying in Noida private school, has scored 500 out of 500 marks. Yuvakshi is a student in the humanities stream.