CBSE Class 12 Results 2021: 4,500 students from over 600 CBSE affiliated schools passed with grace marks - Details here

Ahead of the CBSE Class 12 Results 2021 declaration on July 31, CBSE schools in Bihar have reportedly promoted more than 4,500 students of Class 12 by grace marks. Reports state that these grace marks have been given to students who were falling short of a few marks to pass. It was given under the moderation policy of CBSE which has the provision of promoting a student in such a situation.

This decision was taken by the resulting committee of the school which has given the grace of up to five marks to 4,655 students from 665 schools that are affiliated with the board.

According to a report on India.com, the decision from the school result committee is sure to enhance the overall passing percentage of Class 12 students in the state.

Not just from class 12, nearly 4,400 students of Class 11 have also been promoted who otherwise would have to repeat the class. Out of the 1,101 CBSE affiliated schools in Bihar, nearly 547 schools used this moderation policy to promote 4376 students to Class 12.

For the unversed, many state boards had cancelled their exams due to the second wave of COVID-19, however, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) had conducted the exams in March and the results were also declared last month.

In addition to this, the entrance examinations of courses like medical engineering and law were also postponed.

According to reports, the postponed examinations of the May and June sessions of JEE Main 2021 could be conducted in July and August. The National Testing Agency (NTA) can conduct both these exams within 15 days at the end of July and the beginning of August. Apart from this, the application forms for NEET UG 2021 exam have also not been released on the official website yet.