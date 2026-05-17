CBSE Class 12 result row: Board highlights OSM benefits, suggest ways for students to review their marks

Amid CBSE Class 12 results row, the Ministry of Education on Sunday elaborated on the board’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) system and announced steps to address students’ grievances, particularly lowering re-evaluation-related charges and said that all the concerns are being “addressed accordingly.”

Amid CBSE Class 12 results row, the Ministry of Education on Sunday elaborated on the board’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) system and announced steps to address students’ grievances, particularly lowering re-evaluation-related charges and said that all the concerns are being “addressed accordingly.”

School Education and Literacy Secretary Sanjay Kumar, while ensuring a transparent evaluation process, said the ministry and CBSE were concerned regarding the complaints of the students therefore working towards solving their issues.

CBSE defends OSM amid concerns

CBSE said that certain social media posts showed Class 12th students being “anxious about their results/marks and are attributing it to change of assessment scheme.” The Board has reiterated that the “key benefits” of OSM are “uniformity in evaluation with adherence to the marking scheme prepared by experienced CBSE teachers.”

“Developing concerns among students is the focus. Although the technological infrastructure did not support its implementation in 2014, it has now been reintroduced. ICAI also follows the OSM framework, like IB and Cambridge curricula,” he further said.

“The CBSE reiterates that student well-being is of paramount importance and, therefore, has attempted to address all possible issues which could arise. The key benefits of OSM are uniformity in evaluation with adherence to the marking scheme prepared by experienced CBSE teachers. The marking scheme also contains alternative methods of answering so that children who answer deploying alternative methods are also graded,” the Board added.

Ways to review marks

If any student feels dissatisfied with the result, there are clear and transparent avenues available, including verification of marks, access to evaluated answer books, and re-evaluation, the board has reiterated.

CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj, while speaking on the Class 12 examination, informed that a request window will be opened for students to review their answer scripts, identify errors, and raise concerns, which will be addressed by the panel.

Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Sanjay Kumar said that special attention has been given to checking the Class 12th exam answer sheets, underlining that there was no scope for marking errors.

Kumar highlighted that several students have concerns regarding the marking or totalling and highlighted that the answer sheets were checked using the digital On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. Kumar said that the answer sheets were scanned to make their PDF copies, underlining that a three-level security was maintained during the scanning.

“This time, when the 12th class exams were conducted, the answer sheets were scanned, and their PDF copies were made. The total number of answer sheets of 98 lakh students who took the examination was scanned, and three levels of security were also maintained in scanning,” he stressed.

He further added that around 13,000 answer sheets were not decipherable due to the very light colour of the ink during the scan. The same copies were checked by the teachers manually.

The Board announced several facilities for resolving the queries and doubts of the students. The Board provided a tele-counselling support helpline for important information regarding exams/results/evaluation, and to reduce stress. The board has also provided an email as an alternative to calls.