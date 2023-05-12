CBSE class 12 result DECLARED: No merit list this year, board officials explain why

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has, on this present day, made an announcement regarding the disclosure of the Class 12 examination results. In order to quell the rampant and unhealthy competition that often ensues among students, the board has chosen to forego the publication of a merit list and division-wise marks. According to the CBSE officials, they will no longer confer first, second, or third division status to students based on their performance.

Nevertheless, the CBSE has decided to provide a merit certificate to the top 0.1 percent of students who have obtained the highest scores in various subjects. The pass percentage for this year's exams has remained consistent with last year's, holding steady at 87.33 percent. Trivandrum has garnered the highest pass percentage of 99.91 percent, a commendable feat.

It is pertinent to note that this year's examinations were accessible to 16,96,770 students, who took the tests from February 15 to April 5, 2023. In order to view their results, the students may visit any one of the official websites, including 'results.cbse.nic.in', 'cbseresults.nic.in', and 'digilocker.gov.in'. The students will then be prompted to enter their roll number, admit card ID, and school number, following which they must click the submit button. Subsequently, the results will appear on their screens, and may be downloaded by the students for their convenience.

