CBSE results 2022 declared: Here's how to check CBSE Class 12 results (File)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared its results for Class 12. CBSE Class 12 results 2022 can be checked on cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. The students can also check their CBSE Results on the internet via DigiLocker. They would have to log into their DigiLocker account to access the Class 12 CBSE results 2022.