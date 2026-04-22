CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: When will Class 12th result be announced? How to download scorecard via Digilocker, SMS, Umang app

Apart from the official websites, CBSE has also made alternative platforms available to ensure smooth access during peak traffic hours. Students can check their results through DigiLocker, SMS services, and the UMANG app.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 shortly. Students, eagerly waiting for their scores, are advised to keep their login credentials ready to avoid delays once the result link is activated on the official website. Once released, students can check their CBSE 12th Result 2026 using their roll number, school number, and admit card ID.

CBSE Class 12 results 2026: Websites to check

The students can access their results through the following websites;

www.results.nic.in

www.cbseresults.nic.in

www.cbse.nic.in

The schools will automatically get their entire school results on the email id‟s already registered with the Board.

Apart from the official websites, CBSE has also made alternative platforms available to ensure smooth access during peak traffic hours. Students can check their results through DigiLocker, SMS services, and the UMANG app.

CBSE Class 12 results 2026: How to check the result on DigiLocker?

Students can follow the given steps to check results via DigiLocker:

Step 1: Visit cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Click on "Get Started"

Step 3: Enter the required details along with the access code provided by the school

Step 4: Verify your mobile number using OTP

Step 5: Activate your account.

Students with an APAAR ID linked to CBSE will receive their marksheets directly in the "Issued Documents" section, while others must create an account to access them.

CBSE Class 12 results 2026: How to check the result on the Umang App?



Students can follow the given steps to check results via the Umang App:

Step 1: Open the UMANG app and log in using your mobile number

Step 2: Search for "CBSE" under the Education category

Step 3: Select the CBSE board option

Step 4: Click on the "Class 12 result" link

Step 5: Enter the required credentials

Step 6: Click on "Submit" to view and download the result

CBSE Class 12 results 2026: How to check the result via SMS?



Step 1: Open the SMS app: Use the messaging app on your phone.

Step 2: Type the message. The format is usually: cbse12 <Roll Number> <School Number> <Centre Number>

Step 3: Send it to 7738299899: This is the number CBSE used for 2024 and 2025. If it changes for 2026, CBSE will announce it.

Step 4: Get the result on SMS: You’ll receive a reply with your subject-wise marks.