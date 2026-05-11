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CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Results likely to be out on May 12 at cbscresult.nic.in; check official links, steps to check

Class 12 CBSE Result 2026 Update: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will likely announce CBSE Class 12 result 2026 on May 12, Tuesday. Class 12 CBSE result link 2026 will be activated at cbscresult.nic.in and cbse.gov.in

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : May 11, 2026, 08:27 PM IST

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Results likely to be out on May 12 at cbscresult.nic.in; check official links, steps to check
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Results likely to be out on May 12
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Class 12 CBSE Result 2026 Update: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will likely announce CBSE Class 12 result 2026 on May 12, Tuesday. Class 12 CBSE result link 2026 will be activated at cbscresult.nic.in and cbse.gov.in after the results are announced. The class 12 CBSE result direct link will be shown on this page. Students need to fill in their roll number, school number, admit card ID and date of birth to check cbse 12th result. Students can also check their results through SMS, IVRS, DigiLocker and UMANG apps.

The CBSE 12th exam 2026 was held from February 17 to April 10. Digilocker has also updated its official link, displaying a “Coming Soon” message results.digilocker.gov.in, for class 12 CBSE result date 2026. 

A total of 18,59,551 students took the senior secondary examinations this year. In 2025, the education board released the 12th result 2026 CBSE on May 13, recording an overall pass percentage of 88.39 per cent. 

CBSE class 12th result 2026: Official result links  

Students can check their CBSE Class 12 marksheets 2026 from the below given portals: 

-cbse.gov.in 

-results.cbse.nic.in 

-cbseresults.nic.in 

-digilocker.gov.in 

-UMANG application 

CBSE Class 12 results: How to check via Digilocker? 

Step 1: Head to results.digilocker.gov.in or launch the DigiLocker mobile app 

Step 2: Sign in with your mobile number or [Aadhaar-linked] credentials 

Step 3: Navigate to the ‘Education’ category or search for ‘CBSE’ 

Step 4: Choose “CBSE Class 12 Result 2026” or “Class XII Marksheet” 

Step 5: Provide your roll number, school code, and admit card ID 

Step 6: Press submit to generate your digital marksheet

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