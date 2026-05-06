CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 out soon: How to check scorecard at cbse.gov.in, download marksheets from UMANG, DigiLocker

EDUCATION
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: The CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 is expected to be released in the third week of May 2026, likely between May 11-15, 2026; however, the board has not officially confirmed the exact date and time yet.
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education will soon announce the Class 12 Result 2026 for students who appeared for exams that ended on April 10. Once declared, Class 12th students can access their scores through official CBSE websites and digital platforms like DigiLocker and UMANG. Document details like roll number, school number, and admit card credentials should be kept handy before the announcement.
The CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 is expected to be released in the third week of May 2026, likely between May 11-15, 2026; however, the board has not officially confirmed the exact date and time yet. Soon after the result announcement, provisional scorecards will be available on both websites and app-based services.
The CBSE Class 12 results can be accessed through several official portals, which provide a direct "Results" link on the homepage.
Official CBSE websites:
Meanwhile, CBSE will open windows for marks verification, re-evaluation, and answer sheet copies as per official guidelines. Students who don’t clear one or more subjects can appear for compartment exams.