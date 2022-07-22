CBSE class 12 Result 2022 declared: CBSE Term 2 compartment exam to be held soon

Headlines

Nuh: Mobile internet services restored, security stepped up ahead of Independence Day 2023

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Badshah to interact with Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika

Meet IAS Armstrong Pame from Manipur who cracked UPSC in first attempt, know why he is called 'miracle man'

Sunny Deol slammed for 'showing attitude' as he shushes selfie-seeking fans after Gadar 2 success: 'Itna ghamand...'

Meet IIT-IIM alumnus who leads Rs 80,077 crore company

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Terrorist Javed Mattoo's brother Rayees Mattoo hoists tricolour, tells him to ditch Pakistan

Watch: Beas River Flowing In Full Spate In Mandi, Himachal Pradesh As Downpour Continues

'Jai Hind! Jai Hind!' US Singer Mary Millben’s heartfelt message ahead of India’s Independence Day

Benefits of drinking water

10 foods to eat if you have arthritis

6 tips to heal your lungs from vaping

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Terrorist Javed Mattoo's brother Rayees Mattoo hoists tricolour, tells him to ditch Pakistan

Watch: Beas River Flowing In Full Spate In Mandi, Himachal Pradesh As Downpour Continues

'Jai Hind! Jai Hind!' US Singer Mary Millben’s heartfelt message ahead of India’s Independence Day

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Badshah to interact with Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika

Sunny Deol slammed for 'showing attitude' as he shushes selfie-seeking fans after Gadar 2 success: 'Itna ghamand...'

This legendary villain shockingly hasn't won single Filmfare Award for Best Negative Role, after most nominations

HomeEducation

Education

CBSE class 12 Result 2022 declared: CBSE Term 2 compartment exam to be held soon

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exams 2022 is scheduled to be conducted from August 23, 2022 onwards.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 02:13 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the result of the CBSE Class 12 exam 2022 (Today) on July 22, 2022. This year, the pass percentage is 92.71%. The girls have outperformed boys this year by 3.29 percent. Tanya Singh from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, and Yuvakshi vig of Noida have topped the CBSE Class 12th Result 2022. 
 
The CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exams 2022 is scheduled to be conducted from August 23, 2022 onwards. The examination will be conducted across the country at various exam centres.

Also Read: CBSE Class 10th Result 2022 DECLARED at cbseresults.nic.in - DIRECT LINK to check Term 2 result

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Who is Sonia Sharifi, 17-year-old girl whose pic went viral amid anti-hijab protest in Iran?

Delhi-NCR news: Traffic advisory issued ahead of Independence Day for Delhi-Noida travelers, check routes to avoid

Jailer box office collection day 4: Rajinikanth film enters 300-crore club in opening weekend, shatters all records

Covid-19 cases spike 80% globally in one month amid new Omicron subvariant EG.5 rises

This popular Indian actress refused to be part of Steven Spielberg's iconic blockbuster Jurassic Park

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE