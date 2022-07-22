CBSE class 12 Result 2022 declared: CBSE Term 2 compartment exam to be held soon

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exams 2022 is scheduled to be conducted from August 23, 2022 onwards.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the result of the CBSE Class 12 exam 2022 (Today) on July 22, 2022. This year, the pass percentage is 92.71%. The girls have outperformed boys this year by 3.29 percent. Tanya Singh from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, and Yuvakshi vig of Noida have topped the CBSE Class 12th Result 2022.



