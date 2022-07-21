CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 date SOON: Know how to check CBSE Term 2 result via SMS

File photo

CBSE Class 12 Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to declare the CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results soon. As per reports, CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Result is likely to be declared next week. However, CBSE has not issued an official notice yet.

Once declared, students can check their Class 12 mark sheets from the official websites of CBSE - cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in. The results will also be available to check on DigiLocker and UMANG app or via SMS.

According to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, CBSE results will be released on time. The Minister said," There is no delay in the CBSE result. CBSE exams were going on till June 15. After that, checking takes 45 days. I spoke with CBSE (officials) yesterday only and the results will come on time."

This year, nearly 35 lakh students appeared for CBSE 10th, 12th term 2 exams 2022 held from April 26 to June 15. A total of 21 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 10 and 14 lakh students appeared for CBSE 12th exam 2022.

BSE Class 12 Term 2 Results 2022: Steps to check scores via SMS

Step 1: Open the 'Message' app on your phone.

Step 2: Type the message - cbse10/cbse12 < space > roll number.

Step 3: Send the text to 7738299899.

Step 4: Your CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results 2022 would be sent to you through SMS.

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results 2022: Steps to download results from the DigiLocker App

Step 1: Either visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker App on your mobile phone

Step 2: Login using your mobile number and choose the CBSE option.

Step 3: Select Class 12 Term 2 Result.

Step 4: Fill in the necessary details after which your Class 12 Term 2 Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the Class 12 Term 2 Marksheet and take a printout of it for future use.