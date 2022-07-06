Search icon
CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 in July end: Let's look at the past 5-year board result trends

Here are the past trends of CBSE Class 12 results.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 04:41 PM IST

CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE Class 12 Term 2 result 2022 is expected to be released by the end of July. Candidates will be able to check their results from the official website --cbse.gov.in. 

Candidates will also be able to check their results from the newly launched portal -- Pariksha Sangam. With the CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 around the corner, lets take a look at the past trends of CBSE.  

CSBE Class 12 Result 2022 for the last 5 years: 

  • 2021: 99.37 pass percentage
  • 2020: 88.78 pass percentage
  • 2019: 83.40 pass percentage
  • 2018: 83.01 pass percentage
  • 2017: 82.02 pass percentage

CBSE Class 12 Result 2022: How to check 

  • Visit official website-- cbseresult.nic.in
  • Click on the link for Senior Secondary (Class 12) term 1 result 2021-22
  • Login with roll number and school number
  • Now, click on the submit tab
  • Download your mark sheet and take a printout.

Over 14 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 12 exam 2022. 

