CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 in July end: Let's look at the past 5-year board result trends

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE Class 12 Term 2 result 2022 is expected to be released by the end of July. Candidates will be able to check their results from the official website --cbse.gov.in.
Candidates will also be able to check their results from the newly launched portal -- Pariksha Sangam. With the CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 around the corner, lets take a look at the past trends of CBSE.
CSBE Class 12 Result 2022 for the last 5 years:
CBSE Class 12 Result 2022: How to check
Over 14 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 12 exam 2022.
Read: CBSE Board Results 2022 Term 2: Class 10th, 12th results expected on THIS date at cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in