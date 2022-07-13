CBSE Board Result 2022: UGC urges varsities to set undergraduate admission deadline as 12th results release

Photo: PTI

The University Grants Commission, UGC has urged higher education institutions, HEIs to select the last date for admission to undergraduate programmes once the CBSE Class 12 result 2022 is declared.

Fixing a deadline for UG admission in colleges will ensure that the CBSE Class 12 students get sufficient time to apply for college admission, said UGC.

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar tweeted: “UGC requests all the higher educational institutions to fix the last date of their undergraduate admission process after declaration of result of Class 12 by CBSE to provide sufficient time to such students for admission in undergraduate courses.”

UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain wrote a letter to Vice-Chancellors, Principals and Directors and asked them to fix a deadline for UG admission after the CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 is declared so that every student gets proper time to apply.

“It has come to the notice that some universities have started registration in undergraduate courses for the session (2022-2023). In this scenario, the students from CBSE will be deprived of admission in the undergraduate courses if the universities fix the last date before the CBSE result declaration,” Jain said in his letter.

The UGC Secretary also added, “It is, therefore, requested that all the higher educational institutions may fix the last date of their undergraduate admission process after declaration of result of class 12 by CBSE to provide sufficient time to such students for admission in undergraduate courses."

In the letter, the UGC said that the evaluation of term-11 is going on, and the process of result preparation will start. The final result will be declared by combining the weightage based on the terms' performance. The entire process will take about a month to declare the result.

The CBSE Class 12 term 2 result 2022 by the last week of July.

Read: CBSE Class 10 Result 2022: Date, direct link, ways to check here