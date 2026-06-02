CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation window opens after one-day delay, check step-by-step guide to apply online

CBSE also shared a step-by-step video guide to explain the process for mark verification and re-evaluation. Students are advised to watch it carefully before applying to prevent mistakes.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) opened the portal for mark verification and re-evaluation on Tuesday for students who took the board exams. CBSE announced it via its official X account on June 2, 2026.

In the post, the board said the online facility for verification and re-evaluation is now live. Students who want their results reviewed can apply through the portal.

CBSE also shared a step-by-step video guide to explain the process for mark verification and re-evaluation. Students are advised to watch it carefully before applying to prevent mistakes.

CBSE announces via official X account

Dearest Students,



The verification and re-evaluation portal is now LIVE !



Please watch the video carefully for step-by-step instructions on how to apply for Verification of Marks and re-evaluation.



Portal Link: https://t.co/ILQvluZJ7W@EduMinOfIndia @PTI_News @PIB_India… pic.twitter.com/Ydc2wmGEol — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) June 1, 2026

Steps to Apply for CBSE Revaluation Online

Students can simply follow these steps to apply for the revaluation process:

Step 1: Go to the official website CBSE

Step2: Click on the Post Result Activities link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using your required credentials Roll Number and other required details if required.

Step 4: Select for the service you want to opt for: Verification of Marks or Re-evaluation

Step 5: Choose the subject and enter the necessary details.

Step 6: For re-evaluation requests, select the question numbers you want reviewed.

Step 7: Pay the applicable fee through online payment methods.

Step 8: Submit the application and download the confirmation receipt.

Note: Candidates should visit the official portal to check eligibility criteria and fees, and submit their applications before the deadline. More updates and full instructions are on CBSE's official website and social media handles.

CBSE Class 12: Last date to apply for re-evaluation

The window for submission of Class 12 answer sheet re-evaluation and verification applications is now available on the official website. As per the official notification, the last date to apply for re-evaluation is June 6, 2026. Candidates must ensure submission of applications prior to the specified deadline.

Earlier, CBSE announced that it will begin Class 12 re-evaluation on June 1 after postponing the process amid OSM and portal-related concerns. The board said the delay was aimed at ensuring a glitch-free application process. The exercise is a key test of confidence in CBSE's evaluation system.