CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation starts today amid OSM uproar, over 4 lakh students file requests

Over 4 lakh students have applied for access so far, generating more than 11 lakh requests for answer books. Many may only review their scripts, while others could move to verification or re-evaluation depending on what they see.

Amid one of its biggest post-result controversies in recent years, CBSE’s Class 12 re-evaluation process begins today. We’ve been covering the OSM issue since it started, and this piece traces the events that put the board in crisis mode.

Even with huge demand for answer sheets, it’s still not certain how many students will actually go ahead with re-evaluation.

Over 4 lakh students have applied for access so far, generating more than 11 lakh requests for answer books. Many may only review their scripts, while others could move to verification or re-evaluation depending on what they see.

20% may opt for re-evaluation, says education minister

According to a report by India Today, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan estimated that about 20% of students may go for re-evaluation, though the real number will become clear only as the process progresses.

According to official CBSE figures, 4,04,319 students have applied for answer scripts, covering a total of 11,31,961 answer books. Of these, 8,98,214 answer books have already been digitally provided to students.

The volume of requests shows how much unease and distrust the new OSM system has caused. Under OSM, CBSE replaced physical answer scripts with scanned digital copies for evaluation, pitching it as a move for speed and transparency.

CBSE answersheet controversy

Right after the results were announced, students took to social media with complaints about surprisingly low marks, incomplete answer sheets, ungraded answers, poor-quality scans, and frequent portal crashes while trying to view their papers.

The issue intensified when students and parents started sharing screenshots online alleging that some answer sheets were only partially evaluated or didn’t match their own.

How to apply for re-evaluation?

Following are the given steps:

Step 1: Obtain scanned answer sheet: Students must first access a scanned copy of their evaluated answer book.

Step 2: Review the script carefully: Students are advised to check whether all answers were evaluated, whether totals were calculated correctly, whether any pages are missing, and if answers were left unchecked.

Step 3: Apply for verification of marks: If discrepancies are found, students can seek verification.

Step 4: Apply for re-evaluation: Students can then request re-evaluation for specific questions where they believe marks were unfairly deducted.

Note: According to CBSE, marks after re-evaluation increase, decrease or stay the same, with the revised result being treated as final.