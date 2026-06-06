CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation: All data removed from Coempt Eduteck amid escalating OSM row, details here

CBSE has removed all Class 12 re-evaluation and answer-sheet data from Coempt Eduteck's platform amid the escalating OSM controversy. Students seeking re-evaluation services will now have to follow the revised process introduced by the board.

CBSE has made the decision to transfer all answer-sheet data and records from the servers of COEMPT Eduteck Pvt Ltd to its own servers, representing a major shift in the management of student records related to re-evaluation. This transition comes as the board is dealing with a high volume of verification and re-evaluation requests from Class 12 students. Although COEMPT Eduteck will still handle the technical process of scanning answer sheets, the storage and oversight of these records will now be directly managed by CBSE.

The aim of this decision is to enhance the board's control over data management and security during the ongoing post-result phase.

Same platform, enhanced security checks

Even with the change in data storage, CBSE will continue utilizing COEMPT Eduteck's On-Screen Marking (OSM) platform for the re-evaluation process.

This means that students seeking verification and re-evaluation will still access answer sheets processed through the same digital marking system that was implemented for the 2026 board examinations.

Officials have assured that the re-evaluation process will proceed smoothly, with the OSM platform remaining functional for scanning and assessment tasks.

From answer-book review to security validation

This decision follows weeks of controversy surrounding the OSM system.

Concerns had been raised by students, parents, and teachers regarding alleged marking errors, unclear answer-sheet scans, mix-ups of answer sheets, and technical issues associated with the new digital evaluation process.

The situation drew additional scrutiny after cybersecurity researcher Nisarga Adhikary reported discovering vulnerabilities in CBSE's OSM ecosystem that could have potentially compromised sensitive functions of the platform.

The allegations sparked a broader discussion regarding the security of the system and the involvement of technology vendor COEMPT Eduteck. CBSE later admitted that vulnerabilities were discovered in an OnMark portal managed by the vendor, but assured that the issues were contained and resolved with the assistance of cybersecurity professionals.

The board asserted that the actual evaluation platform utilized for grading answer sheets was not compromised. It clarified that the portal mentioned in viral posts was merely a testing platform filled with dummy data, not the live system employed for evaluations.

Concerns were also raised about the tendering process associated with the OSM project and the choice of COEMPT Eduteck, which intensified public scrutiny regarding the implementation of the digital marking system.

Re-evaluation window remains open

The decision is not expected to impact students who have already sought verification or re-evaluation. The process will proceed through the current OSM platform, with scanning and assessment operations continuing as usual.

For students, the immediate concern remains on obtaining updated results and addressing marking-related issues. For CBSE, the focus seems to be on ensuring that the process stays secure, transparent, and functional while managing a high volume of applications.

The latest action indicates a balancing act: maintaining the technology currently in use for re-evaluation while bringing essential student data under the direct control of the board.

Also read| CBSE Class 12 Revaluation: Application, verification deadline extended, details here