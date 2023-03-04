Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

CBSE Class 12 Physics Board Exam on March 6: Direct link for sample paper, steps to check here

CBSE Class 12 Physics exam 2023 is scheduled to be held on March 6.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 07:35 PM IST

CBSE Class 12 Physics Board Exam on March 6: Direct link for sample paper, steps to check here
CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam 2023| Photo: PTI

CBSE class 12 physics exam 2023 is scheduled to be held on March 6, 2023. The Class 12 Physics exam 2023  will be conducted in a single shift between 10:20 am and 1:20 pm. CBSE released official sample papers to help candidates with their preparation. Those who are appearing for the CBSE Class 12 Physics exam can check the sample paper from the official website-- cbseacademic.nic.in. 

The CBSE Class 12 Physics exam 2023 will be conducted for a total of 70 marks. The Physics question paper will consist of five sections. Candidates will have to attempt 35 questions in all sections. Section A contains eighteen MCQs of 1 mark each, Section B contains seven questions of two marks each, Section C contains five questions of three marks each, Section D contains three long questions of five marks each and Section E contains two case study-based questions of 4 marks each.

Read: NEET PG 2023 exam tomorrow: See important details, guidelines, dress code, and more

CBSE Class 12 Physics Sample Paper 2023: How to check 

  • Go to CBSE academic website-- cbseacademic.nic.in
  • On homepage, go to sample question paper tab
  • Select the year and sample paper will appear on screen
  • Download the same and refer to it. 
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Cycle in style with these 10 cool biking gadgets, accessories
Holi 2023: Make this holi celebration memorable at these must-visit places in India to enjoy 'Festival of Colours'
Karnataka Shivamogga Airport to be inaugurated by PM Modi: Design, capacity and other features
Step inside Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal’s sea-facing, luxurious residence Gulita, one of the most expensive homes in India
New Honda 100cc motorcycle to be launched next month, here's what to expect
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Not Katrina Kaif or Priyanka Chopra, this Bollywood diva has the most expensive wedding ring, price is....
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.