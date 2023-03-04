CBSE Class 12 Physics Board Exam on March 6: Direct link for sample paper, steps to check here

CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam 2023| Photo: PTI

CBSE class 12 physics exam 2023 is scheduled to be held on March 6, 2023. The Class 12 Physics exam 2023 will be conducted in a single shift between 10:20 am and 1:20 pm. CBSE released official sample papers to help candidates with their preparation. Those who are appearing for the CBSE Class 12 Physics exam can check the sample paper from the official website-- cbseacademic.nic.in.

The CBSE Class 12 Physics exam 2023 will be conducted for a total of 70 marks. The Physics question paper will consist of five sections. Candidates will have to attempt 35 questions in all sections. Section A contains eighteen MCQs of 1 mark each, Section B contains seven questions of two marks each, Section C contains five questions of three marks each, Section D contains three long questions of five marks each and Section E contains two case study-based questions of 4 marks each.

CBSE Class 12 Physics Sample Paper 2023: How to check