CBSE Class 12 exams 2022: Know relevant courses, career options for Commerce students after term 2 results

Students from various streams are wondering what career path to choose as the CBSE 10th and 12th exam results are soon to be released. If you're a commerce student who's having problems deciding a career path after finishing 12th standard , your search is over. Here is a list of relevant courses for students majoring in commerce, along with career options.

Career options after B.Com (Bachelor of Commerce)

Following 12th, students who want to major in commerce most often choose this path. This degree is appropriate for people who desire to pursue careers in accounting, finance, economics, business, and related fields. After earning this, one has a variety of job options to select from, such as Chartered Accountant (CA), Cost Accountant, Financial Consultant, Finance Manager, Business Analyst, Business Consultant, Tax Consultant, Stock Broker, Investment Banker, and Financial Analyst.

Career options after BE (Bachelor of Economics)

This is the best course for you if economics is your favourite topic or you want to pursue a career in an economics-related profession. Economic Researcher, Sales Analyst, Economist, Securities Analyst Trainee, Investment Analyst, Fixed Income Portfolio Manager, Investment Administrator, Financial Service Manager, Customer Profit Analyst, and other professions are among those available through this degree.

Career after BBI (Bachelor of Banking and Insurance)

In-depth learning in areas including banking, insurance law, insurance laws, accounting, and finance is provided through this course. After completing this course, one can pursue a career as a bank manager, finance officer, consultant, insurance manager, treasurer, risk manager, credit and cash manager, KPO executive, BPO executive, or re-insurance executive, among others.

Career options after Bachelor of Law (BA LLB)

Law is a broad field that, when combined with other disciplines, not only gives students a strategic advantage over other graduate students, but also expands their career options by broadening their awareness of a variety of other fields. One such subject is the LLB course's integrated B. Com course in business commerce. LLB has become one of the top integrated law programmes available after the 12th grade. Legal advisor, corporate lawyer, public prosecutor, legal manager, attorney, legal service chief, and law reporter are just a few of the job opportunities available in the field of law.

