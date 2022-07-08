CBSE Class 12 exams 2022: Here are some great career options for Science students after term 2 results

Picture: File Photo

If you have completed your schooling with science subjects, then there are various career paths available for you. Students who study science have the advantage of choosing careers outside of their field. You must be aware of all the courses offered in India after completing your 12th grade in order to select an appropriate professional path. Here is a list of some career options science students can pursue after 12th.

Career in Medical Field

You have a broad choice of options in the medical profession, including diagnostic procedures and other associated tasks carried out in the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and biotech sectors. After 12th, it is the most popular field chosen by science students. General physicians, medical researchers, healthcare informatics, medical officers, and other job types are among the many that exist in this industry. The following are relevant courses for these professions:

Bachelor of Medicine & Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS)

Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS)

Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine & Surgery (BHMS)

Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharma)

Bachelor of Nursing (BSc Nursing)

Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT)

Bachelor of Medical Laboratory & Technology (BMLT)

Bachelor of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry (BVSc & AH)

Bachelor of Naturopathy & Yogic Sciences (BNYS)

Career in Non-medical field

Science students who had mathematics as one of their subjects often chose a career in this field as it offers various kinds of professions. Civil engineer, mechanical engineer, software engineer, aeronautical engineer, marine engineer, graphic designer, software developer, architect, pilot, defence officer, merchant navy officer, and other professions are available in this sector. Students who are interested in pursuing careers in this area can choose from a variety of courses.

B.E/B.Tech in Computer Science Engineering

B.E/B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering

B.E/B.Tech in Civil Engineering

B.E/B.Tech in Aeronautical Engineering

B.E/B.Tech in Marine Engineering

B.E/B.Tech in Naval Architecture

Bachelor of Computer Applications

BArch (Bachelor of Architecture)

Career in other fields apart from science

Being a science student has benefits, including the ability to pursue careers in fields of commerce and the arts. Students who may not want to pursue a career in science can work in other fields. Some fantastic career options include those as a journalist, writer, lawyer, chef, manager, event manager, and travel advisor. The following courses are important if you want to pursue any of these professions.

Bachelor of Journalism & Mass Communication (BJMC)

BBA LLB (5-year integrated programme)

BCom (in Accounting and Commerce)

Bachelor of Science (in Design)