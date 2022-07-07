CBSE Class 12 exams 2022: Check out these best career options for Arts students after term 2 results

Picture: File Photo

Choosing the career path after the 12th is a very crucial decision. One needs to do extensive research before making a sensible decision based on their preferences. Here are some relevant career options for Humanities students seeking the best paths following 12th. There are several professional choices available after completing schooling in Arts subjects. You can carve out a career path from any field such as management, teaching and more.

Career options in Media/Journalism field

For someone with a creative mind, mass media offers a variety of job options. Options range from media houses to print media companies, from on-screen to off-screen. Following high school, you can enrol in the following courses to pursue a career in journalism.

BA Journalism and Mass Communication

Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication

Diploma in Radio Production and Management

Diploma in Film Editing

Diploma in TV Serial and Film-Making

BA in Media Communications

BA in Film and Digital Media

BBA in Media and Communication

Bachelors in Journalism

Bachelors in Visual Communication

Bachelor of Arts in Convergent Journalism

There are numerous career opportunities after completing the courses, including those of anchor, writer, producer, social media specialist, art director, and others.

Career options in Teaching field

One of the most respectable and reputable occupations is teaching. There are several opportunities for teachers in India. There are many different occupations in the teaching industry, including university lecturers, school teachers, career consultants, curriculum developers, and private tutors. Following high school, you should take the following courses if you want to become a teacher.

BA B.Ed. Integrated Course (Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Education degrees)

D.El.Ed (Diploma in Elementary Education)

B.P.Ed. (Bachelor of Physical Education)

Career options in Management field

There are many choices in this sector, including marketing manager, sales manager, financial manager, human resources manager, and more. Today, management positions are appealing to both young hopefuls and working professionals, and for good reason. In addition to offering a variety of rewarding and exciting job opportunities, a career in management enables you to take on people-focused positions, advance in the workplace, and earn a sizable annual pay package. You can advance to top management roles in businesses where you can implement significant improvements supported by data-driven business strategies after pursuing a management profession. Here are a few courses you can take to pursue a career in management.

Bachelor in Sports Management- BSM

Bachelor of Business Administration- (BBA)

Bachelor of Computer Application + Executive Master of Business Administration

Bachelor of Hospital Management- BHA

Bachelor of Hospitality Management- BHM

Bachelors in Business Economics- (BBE)

Business Management – (BBM)

Commerce (Management)- B.Com (Management)

Computer-Aided Management- (B.CAM)

Management Studies- (BMS)

