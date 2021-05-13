CBSE class 12 exam 2021: Amid cancellation demand, #saveboardsstudents trends

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, several students and their parents demand the complete cancellation of the CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021. A large section of students expressing on social media that the board exams should be cancelled and marks should be awarded on the basis of the assessment plan of class 10.

A month ago, CBSE had announced the cancellation of the Class 10 exam and the postponement of the class 12 exam 2021. However, the final decision on the class 12 Board exam will be taken in June after reviewing the situation across the country.

COVID-19 impacting younger people

On Thursday (May 13), India reported 3,62,720 new cases taking the caseload tally to 23,703,665 and recorded 4,120 deaths taking the death tally to 2,58,317.

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting younger people more compared to older people than it did during the first wave. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Chief reasons that it's because the younger people might have begun going out of their homes and also because of some variants of SARs-COV-2 prevalent in the country, the ICMR Director-General Dr. Balram Bhargava said on Tuesday.

#saveboardsstudents trends on Twitter

Several students have launched a campaign on Twitter with the hashtag #saveboardstudents, demanding the Class 12th exam to be scrapped or the result to be declared on the basis of internal assessment.

This is how CBSE Class 10 students will be evaluated

As per the latest development, CBSE Class 10 students will be evaluated on the basis of the scores obtained in the exams during the academic year. The assessment will be done out of 100 marks for each subject, the internal assessment will be of 20 marks (which have been awarded by the schools already); Periodic tests/ unit test will be of 10 marks, Half-yearly/ midterm exam will be 30 and pre-board exam will be 40.

CBSE New Syllabus for 2021-22

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the new syllabus or curriculum for classes 9, 10, 11, and 12 for the year 2021-22. As notified earlier, the CBSE has not made any changes to the new syllabus.