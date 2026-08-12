CBSE Class 12 Compartment Examination 2026 result declared: Here's how to check

According to data released by the CBSE, a total of 2,91,576 candidates had registered for the Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2026. Of them, 2,75,287 appeared.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results for the Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2026. The results have been made available on CBSE's official result websites: cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Candidates can also check their performance through the DigiLocker Results portal. According to data released by the Board, a total of 2,91,576 candidates had registered for the Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2026. Of them, 2,75,287 appeared for the exam.

Of the candidates who attempted the exam, 1,64,231 were from the compartment category, while 1,11,056 appeared to improve their scores. This year, the pass percentage among the candidates who appeared in the compartment category has been recorded at 53.08 percent. This marks a significant jump compared to the 38.36 percent compartment pass percentage recorded last year. The CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Examination was held for students who could not secure the qualifying marks in one of the five mandatory subjects. Students with six subjects who wanted to replace their main subject with an additional subject also sat for the exam, along with those who had passed the exam but wanted to improve their performance in a subject.

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check their Class 12 Supplementary exam results:

Visit the official CBSE website -- cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in

Click on the link that reads 'CBSE Class 12 supplementary results 2026'

A login page will open. Sign in by entering details such as your roll number, admit card number, and school number

Enter the Captcha code or security pin displayed on the screen

Click on 'Submit' link to get access to your scorecard

Download and take a printout of the result for future reference

If the official CBSE websites suffer glitches due to high traffic, students can also use other authorised platforms such as DigiLocker and UMANG to check their results.