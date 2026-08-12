FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
How one spontaneous outreach opened doors for collaborative filmmaking

How one spontaneous outreach opened doors for collaborative filmmaking

Viral video: Salman Khan REVEALS theme of Bigg Boss 20, talks about 'jeevan daan' of contestants: 'Jitna seedha lagta hai, utna hai nahi'

Salman REVEALS theme of Bigg Boss 20, talks about 'jeevan daan'

Mohammed Siraj turns barber for Sarfaraz Khan as India batter makes return, video goes viral

Mohammed Siraj turns barber for Sarfaraz Khan as India batter makes return

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look

Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star

Latest NewsEducation

EDUCATION

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Examination 2026 result declared: Here's how to check

According to data released by the CBSE, a total of 2,91,576 candidates had registered for the Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2026. Of them, 2,75,287 appeared.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 12, 2026, 06:30 PM IST

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Examination 2026 result declared: Here's how to check
Candidates can also check their performance through the DigiLocker Results portal.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results for the Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2026. The results have been made available on CBSE's official result websites: cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Candidates can also check their performance through the DigiLocker Results portal. According to data released by the Board, a total of 2,91,576 candidates had registered for the Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2026. Of them, 2,75,287 appeared for the exam.

Of the candidates who attempted the exam, 1,64,231 were from the compartment category, while 1,11,056 appeared to improve their scores. This year, the pass percentage among the candidates who appeared in the compartment category has been recorded at 53.08 percent. This marks a significant jump compared to the 38.36 percent compartment pass percentage recorded last year. The CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Examination was held for students who could not secure the qualifying marks in one of the five mandatory subjects. Students with six subjects who wanted to replace their main subject with an additional subject also sat for the exam, along with those who had passed the exam but wanted to improve their performance in a subject.

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check their Class 12 Supplementary exam results:
Visit the official CBSE website -- cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in
Click on the link that reads 'CBSE Class 12 supplementary results 2026'
A login page will open. Sign in by entering details such as your roll number, admit card number, and school number
Enter the Captcha code or security pin displayed on the screen
Click on 'Submit' link to get access to your scorecard
Download and take a printout of the result for future reference

If the official CBSE websites suffer glitches due to high traffic, students can also use other authorised platforms such as DigiLocker and UMANG to check their results.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
CBSE Class 12 Compartment Examination 2026 result declared: Here's how to check
CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exam 2026 result OUT: How to check?
How one spontaneous outreach opened doors for collaborative filmmaking
How one spontaneous outreach opened doors for collaborative filmmaking
'Imran Khan dead?': Pakistan journalist big claim sparks speculations amid PTI’s ‘2 million ready to take to the streets’ warning
'Imran Khan dead?': Pakistan journalist big claim sparks speculations
Aryan vs Dravidian Fault Line? Why southern states oppose delimitation, want Lok Sabha seats frozen at 543
Explained: Why delimitation could trigger a new North-South political divide
IND vs SL: Sri Lanka announces first Test squad vs India, Niroshan Dickwella makes return
Sri Lanka announces first Test squad vs India, Niroshan Dickwella makes return
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement