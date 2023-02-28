CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam today from 10:30 am-1:30 pm, here are some last minute tips, sample paper, other details

File Photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE Class 12 Chemistry exam is all set to take place today. CBSE will hold the Class 12 Chemistry exam in a single shift. All the students who will be appearing for the CBSE Class 12 Chemistry exam today will have to carry their admit card and valid ID proof to the exam centre.

Before you go write the CBSE Class 12 Chemistry exam, here are the exam timings, some last-minute tips, and details you must know.

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Time

The CBSE Class 12 Chemistry exam will be held in a single shift for a duration of 3 hours - from 10:30 am to 1:30 am.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam: Last-minute-tips for students

Browse through important concepts such as formulas, Periodic tables, etc.

Read questions in the paper thoroughly and try to answer the easy ones first.

Don't waste time on questions where you have a doubt

Solve lengthy questions within the prescribed time

Answer the questions according to the marking scheme.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Sample Paper

The CBSE Class 12 Chemistry sample paper is available on the official website. According to the sample paper, the CBSE Chemistry question paper will include 5 sections.

Section A would have 18 multiple-choice questions of 1 mark each, Section B will have 7 very short answer questions of 2 marks each, Section C comprises 5 short answers for 3 marks each, Section D consists of 2 case-based questions of 4 marks each, and Section E is 3 long answer questions for 5 marks each.