CBSE Class 12 Chemistry answer key likely to be released soon for Term 2 exam, know how to download

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Term 2 Board Exam 2022 was held on May 7, 2022. The chemistry exam was said to be tricky but many students found CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Chemistry exam easier than CBSE Term 1 exam. CBSE Class 12 Chemistry answer key 2022 is expected to be released soon. However, no official confirmation has been given on the same. Once released, students can download the answer key through the official website, cbseacademic.nic.in.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry answer key 2022: Steps to download

Step: 1 Visit the official website of CBSE academic – cbseacademic.nic.in

Step: 2 Go to the question paper tab on the homepage.

Step: 3 Find CBSE Class 12 Chemistry question paper and answer key.

Step: 4 The CBSE Class 12 Chemistry answer key for Term-2 will be available in pdf format.

Step: 5 Download CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Term-2 answer key 2022.

The CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 exam is scheduled to be held from April 26, 2022 to May 24 for Class 10 and June 15, 2022, for Class 12. The CBSE term 2 examinations will be conducted at various exam centres across the country.

Points students should keep in mind:

- Students should write in clear handwriting - the roll number and other details in the space provided on the answer booklet.

- Arrange the extra sheets in the proper order

- Follow the COVID-19 guidelines and reach the exam venue well ahead of time.

- Follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. Wear a face mask and carry your own hand sanitiser

- Do not keep any banned items inside the exam venue.

CBSE has decided to conduct the board exams in two phases this year – Term 1 and Term 2. The CBSE Term 1 board exams 2021 were already conducted in December 2021, while the term 2 exams are set to be conducted from April 2022.