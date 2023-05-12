Search icon
CBSE Class 12 Board Results 2023: Revaluation, verification from May 16, here's how to apply

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 12, 2023, 03:49 PM IST

CBSE Class 12 Board Results 2023: Revaluation, verification from May 16, here's how to apply

The 2023 Class 12 Results for the Central Board of Secondary Education have been released. Students can access DigiLocker and the internet to check their Class 12 results. The exact link supplied now has access to the results. The exam attracted more than 16 lakh students. which 87.33% have succeeded. Additionally, students will have the option to request a reevaluation of their CBSE Answer Sheets.

Revaluation of the CBSE Class 12 Result 2023 will start on Monday, May 16, 2023, according to the official announcement. The board has modernised the procedure, so students must submit their applications online. The Supplementary or Compartment exams, which will be held in July, are open to students who have been assigned to a compartment. Candidates are required to pay Rs 500 per subject if they apply for verification of marks.

For revaluation of the answer sheets, candidates can apply between August 13 and August 14, 2022, till 11:59 p.m. The fee for the evaluation of the answer key is Rs 100 per question. 

Here's how to apply for a re-evaluation of CBSE answer sheets

Step 1. To apply for re-evaluation of CBSE answer sheets, candidates are required to visit the official CBSE website- cbseit.in
Step 2. Then, on the homepage, find the re-evaluation link and click on it
Step 3. Candidates must read the instructions for re-evaluation of answer scripts carefully before proceeding.
Step 4. Now, apply for re-evaluation by entering the required credentials.
Step 5. Then, pay the application fee of Rs 500 for the re-evaluation of copies.
Step 6. Candidates are then required to submit the request. 
Step 7: CBSE will share the results in due course of time.

