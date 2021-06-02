CBSE Class 12 Board Exams cancellation updates: BIG update students must know

The announcement about CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 cancellation was made after PM Narendra Modi chaired a key meeting.

In a significant development which is going to affect lakhs of CBSE Class 12 students across the country, CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 have been cancelled after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a crucial meeting with senior ministers and officials in this regard.

The government later said in its official communication that CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 could be arranged by CBSE for those Class 12 students who want to sit for the exams as and when the situation is conducive.

“It was also decided that like last year, in case some students desire to take the exams, such an option would be provided to them by CBSE, as and when the situation becomes conducive,” said an official release by the Government. If the CBSE Class 12 students decide not to sit for the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 as they have been cancelled by the government it has been “decided that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class 12 students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.”

During the high-level meeting, the prime minister was briefed about all possible options for conducting the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021. Notably, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank was to announce the final decision over cancellation of CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 but the minister missed the meeting as he was admitted to AIIMS Delhi due to post COVID complications on Tuesday.