CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2022 Term 1 results DECLARED – Know important updates for students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the results of the CBSE Class 12 board exams 2022 term 1 for lakhs of students on March 19. Students who were anxiously awaiting their results can now access their scores.

Though the scores are not available on the official website of CBSE right now, it is expected that they will be made available on cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in soon. Candidates will be able to check their scores by entering their roll numbers and dates of birth.

As the results of the CBSE Class 12 exams 2022 have been released by the board, here are some of the important points to be kept in mind by the students.

CBSE Class 12 board exams 2022 term 1: Key highlights