CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2022 Term 1 results DECLARED – Know important updates for students

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 20, 2022, 09:21 AM IST
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the results of the CBSE Class 12 board exams 2022 term 1 for lakhs of students on March 19. Students who were anxiously awaiting their results can now access their scores.
Though the scores are not available on the official website of CBSE right now, it is expected that they will be made available on cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in soon. Candidates will be able to check their scores by entering their roll numbers and dates of birth.
As the results of the CBSE Class 12 exams 2022 have been released by the board, here are some of the important points to be kept in mind by the students.
CBSE Class 12 board exams 2022 term 1: Key highlights
- Students must note that the results have not yet been released on the official website of CBSE – cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in – and the DigiLocker app and website.
- The CBSE Class 12 results 2022 have only been released to the schools, and all candidates must contact their schools for their respective results.
- It is expected that the CBSE Class 12 board result 2022 will be released on the official website, DigiLocker and UMANG app soon for the students to download.
- Only the results of the theory examinations have been communicated to the schools via CBSE. The performance of the student in practical exams is already with the school.
- As mentioned by the CBSE, “Only one mark sheet cum passing certificate will be issued after the term-II examination to have parity with previous results. This will comprise of only total marks of both the terms as per weightage decided of term- 1 and 2 examinations.”
- CBSE will provide the facility to start an online dispute redressal mechanism for Term 1 exams till March 31.
- Based on the information provided by the boards, all disputes regarding CBSE term 1 result marks will be finalised with the verification and post the declaration of term 2 results.
- CBSE Class 12 students will be allowed to appear for the compartment exams only after the results of the Term 2 exams are declared by the board.
- The CBSE Class 12 Term 1 exams 2022 pass percentage has been recorded at 100 percent this year. Meanwhile, the pass percentage for CBSE Class 12 students last year was 99.37 percent.