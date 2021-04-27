CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021: Update on new date sheet, competency-based questions

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) earlier this month cancelled its class 10 board exams and postponed the class 12 board exams. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that the new date sheet for CBSE class 12 board exams will be out after June 1.

While saying so, the Education Minister ensured that the students will be given a notice of at least 15 days before the start of class 12 board exams 2021. The decision regarding the revised date sheet for CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 will be taken after a thorough review of the COVID-19 situation in the country on June 1, 2021.

For students who will appear for the boards this year must note that the CBSE class 12 revised or new date sheet 2021 for Arts, Science and Commerce will be released in June, and the subject wise dates will be updated accordingly.

A clarification on the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 practical exams will also be issued after the thorough review on June 1, 2021.

CBSE competency-based question pattern for Classes 9 to 12

As per a recent circular by CBSE, in the forthcoming sessions, a greater number of Competency-Based Questions or questions that assess the application of concepts in real-life/ unfamiliar situations will be part of the question paper.

This initiative by CBSE is a step towards fulfilling the vision envisaged by the National Education Policy 2020. In the forthcoming sessions, a greater number of Competency-Based Questions or questions that assess the application of concepts in real-life or unfamiliar situations will be part of the question paper.

For regular updates and revised CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 date sheet, the students must keep an eye on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.