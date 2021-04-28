CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 datesheet, other details: Latest updates students must know

Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases across the country, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recently postponed the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 but CBSE Class 12 students should note that the revised or new date sheet for Arts, Science and Commerce will now be released in June. The subject wise dates will be updated accordingly.

On the other hand, several CBSE schools in the country have started their registration process for Class 11 admissions and are giving admission to students on a provisional basis. It is learnt that these schools will finalise the admission of Class 10 students on the basis of the marks they obtain in their Class X exams. The schools decided to give provisional admission to students after the CBSE decided to cancel the Class 10 board exams due to sudden spike in coronavirus COVID-19 cases. Sources said that some schools have also started counselling the students to help them choose their subjects for Class 11 as these schools are planning to start the new session from May first week.

CBSE recently said in a notification that the students will be assesses by the CBSE on the basis of the application of concepts in “real-life or unfamiliar situations”. These competency-based questions for the CBSE students will include multiple-choice questions (MCQs), case-based questions and source-based integrated questions.