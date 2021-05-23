CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 CANCELLATION: Centre proposes THESE two options

A high-level meeting, chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, to discuss the conduct of CBSE exams for Class XII and entrance examinations for professional courses was conducted today.

The meeting that went on for a few hours got over, reportedly, without any consensus. No final decision regarding the exams of the Class 12 board was taken.

At the end of the meeting, the Centre proposed two options - one option is to conduct the Class 12 students of a few major subjects and mark them on the rest based on how they do in these subjects.

The second one is to conduct exams in schools and change the exam pattern to one that has only objective questions and lasts just one-and-a-half hours instead of three.

However, it is to be noted that the Centre is keen on holding CBSE 12th board exams. The format of the same is still being decided. States have been asked to take their own decision based on the local conditions owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As for the states, Maharashtra, Delhi, and many others are against holding exams at all and want students to be assessed based on internal assessment, whereas, Tamil Nadu said they will hold a written exam as per either of the two options as and when the situation is conducive.

According to sources, the report of today's meeting will be shared with the Prime Minister's Office. Another meeting will be held on May 30 to decide on the same. CBSE too will be doing a review as scheduled on June 1 to check the feasibility of holding the examinations.

As for today's meeting, it was attended by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, and education ministers of states and UTs along with senior officers from the education department and CBSE officials.