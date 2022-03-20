CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2022 term 1 results DECLARED – Know how to check scores on DigiLocker

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has finally declared the results for the CBSE Class 12 board exams 2022 term 1 on its official website, over a month after it was expected to be declared by the national board.

Students who appeared for the CBSE Class 12 exams will be able to check their results through the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in, or cbseresults.nic.in, soon. Students will also be able to check their results through the DigiLocker app and website.

Class 12 students who wish to access their marksheets will have to contact their respective schools. It must be noted that the scores of the students have not yet been uploaded online, but are expected to be made available soon.

Only the results of the theory examinations have been communicated to the schools via CBSE. The performance of the student in practical exams is already with the school. A final result for CBSE Class 12 students will be released after the term 2 exams.

As mentioned by the CBSE, “Only one mark sheet cum passing certificate will be issued after the term-II examination to have parity with previous results. This will comprise of only total marks of both the terms as per weightage decided of term- 1 and 2 examinations.”

CBSE Class 12 board exams 2022 term 1: Steps to check scores on DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app on your phone.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the ‘CBSE’ option.

Step 3: Now, click on the option ‘Class 12 term 1 results’.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and required credentials.

Step 5: Your CBSE Class 12 results 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the scores for future reference.

It is important to note that the CBSE will provide the facility to start an online dispute redressal mechanism for Term 1 exams till March 31. Based on the information provided by the boards, all disputes regarding CBSE term 1 result marks will be finalised with the verification and post the declaration of term 2 results.