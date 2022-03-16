CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2022 term 1 result to be declared this week? Know important update here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet released the CBSE Class 12 board exam 2022 term 1 results on its official website, but media reports suggest that the scores of the students can be uploaded anytime soon.

According to several media reports, CBSE is expected to release the Class 12 term 1 results 2022 on its official website by the end of this week. Once released, candidates will be able to check their scores on the website cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

Though it is expected that the CBSE Class 12 results 2022 for term 1 exams will be out by the end of this week, the board has not given a formal confirmation regarding the date and time of the results yet. Meanwhile, the datesheet for the CBSE term 2 exams has been released.

Once released, candidates who appeared for the CBSE class 12 term 1 exams 2022 will be able to check their scores on cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. They will also be able to check their scores through the DigiLocker app and website.

CBSE Class 12 Term 1 results 2022: Steps to check scores online

Go to cbse.gov.in, the CBSE's official website.

On the home page, go to the CBSE results link.

Click Submit after entering your login information.

On the screen, you'll see your final result.

Check and save the page to your computer.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

CBSE has released the results of the CBSE Class 10 term 1 board exams 2022 on its official website on March 11, giving rise to the hope that the Class 12 results will be out soon as well. The mark-sheets were shared with the schools via email.

The CBSE statement had read, “The Board is informing the schools only about the theory performance of their students of Class X in a collective manner. Hence, the performance of the individual students will not be available on the website.”