Fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani accuses Made in Heaven of using his clothes without giving due credit

Wordle 790 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 18

'Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar's cinema has destroyed the cultural fabric of India' says Vivek Agnihotri | Exclusive

DNA Special: Why are Muslim mobs in Pakistan burning churches, attacking Christian minorities?

Assam: Man found dead in BJP office under mysterious circumstances

10 Fruits to boost stamina

World Cup 2023: AI imagines star Indian cricketers as children

Lifestyle habits that are damaging your eyesight

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

"He wanted to have a chat": Virat Kohli recalls first interaction with Pakistan's captain Babar Azam

Video: Houses collapses after landslide in Shimla; Rescure operations underway

From YouTube stardom to Bigg Boss triumph: Everything about Elvish Yadav; story and journey

Director Amit Rai reveals OMG 2 script was rejected by Karan Johar, Ashutosh Gowariker: 'Akshay Kumar showed courage'

Education

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 result: MAJOR update ahead of result announcement, know here

In a recent notification, CBSE said that many schools are not uploading Class 11 marks in the "absence of reference year".

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 02, 2021, 07:02 PM IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a notice for all the schools and has asked them to be careful with the marks of Class 11 as it plays a major role in calculating the CBSE Class 12 result 2021. 

For the unversed, in 2021, as the exams were cancelled owning to the coronavirus pandemic, students will be evaluated based on marks obtained in Class 10, 11, and 12 (internal and practical) in the ratio of 30, 30, and 40% respectively.

In a recent notification, CBSE said that many schools are not uploading Class 11 marks in the "absence of reference year". Board also asserted that moderation of both classes 11 and 12 marks will be done by schools and not CBSE, however, some schools are going with a "premonition that moderation of classes 11 marks will be done by CBSE." 

The CBSE also asked schools to upload class 11 marks as per schedule as 'no extension in the last date of uploading will be allowed'.

CBSE also said, "CBSE has to comply with Supreme Court of India regarding declaration of results of class 12 by July 31. Please comply with orders for uploading of class 11 marks immediately." 

Read the full notification here.

CBSE Class 12 results are expected by July 31. Recently, the board had notified the Supreme Court that the Class 12 Result 2021 would be released by July 31, 2021. The CBSE has also activated the link for uploading the Class 12 marks on its Comprehensive Result Tabulation portal. Schools can upload the theory marks of the students on the portal by Monday, July 5.

