CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 result: MAJOR update ahead of result announcement, know here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a notice for all the schools and has asked them to be careful with the marks of Class 11 as it plays a major role in calculating the CBSE Class 12 result 2021.

For the unversed, in 2021, as the exams were cancelled owning to the coronavirus pandemic, students will be evaluated based on marks obtained in Class 10, 11, and 12 (internal and practical) in the ratio of 30, 30, and 40% respectively.

In a recent notification, CBSE said that many schools are not uploading Class 11 marks in the "absence of reference year". Board also asserted that moderation of both classes 11 and 12 marks will be done by schools and not CBSE, however, some schools are going with a "premonition that moderation of classes 11 marks will be done by CBSE."

The CBSE also asked schools to upload class 11 marks as per schedule as 'no extension in the last date of uploading will be allowed'.

CBSE also said, "CBSE has to comply with Supreme Court of India regarding declaration of results of class 12 by July 31. Please comply with orders for uploading of class 11 marks immediately."

CBSE Class 12 results are expected by July 31. Recently, the board had notified the Supreme Court that the Class 12 Result 2021 would be released by July 31, 2021. The CBSE has also activated the link for uploading the Class 12 marks on its Comprehensive Result Tabulation portal. Schools can upload the theory marks of the students on the portal by Monday, July 5.