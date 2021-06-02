CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 result date: BIG update students must not miss

In a significant development, the Centre on Tuesday (June 1) decided to cancel CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 in the wake of the uncertain conditions due to COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi. The meeting was attended by several Cabinet ministers and senior officials.

During the meeting it was also decided that steps will be taken up by the Cnetral Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to compile CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 results as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

For his part, PM Modi said that the decision to cancel CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 has been taken in the interest of students. The prime minister added that the academic calendar has been badly affected by coronavirus outbreak and the issue of CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 has been causing immense anxiety among students, parents and teachers, which must be put to an end.

Meanwhile, advocate Mamata Sharma, who has filed a plea in he Supreme Court collectively on behalf of 7224 parents seeking a direction to the CBSE, CISCE and the Central government to devise an “objective methodology” to evaluate the result of Class 12 students within a specific time frame has said that she will urge the apex court to specify a date for the declaration of CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 ressult.

“On 03rd June will request Hon’ble Apex Court to specify a date by which result would be declared to ensure result is not delayed further,” Advocate Mamata Sharma tweeted.