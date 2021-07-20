CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 result date: MAJOR update by CBSE students must know

Lakhs of CBSE Class students across the country are waiting eagerly for the declaration of CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 results. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday said that it has set July 22 as the last date for schools to finalise Class 12 results.

To assist the schools in finalising the result, the Regional Offices and the Examination Department of the headquarter will function from 10 am to 5 pm, CBSE said in a statement, adding that they will also release some answers to frequently asked questions by 12 noon tomorrow.

"You are aware that the country is celebrating Eid on July 21. Accordingly, July 21 has been declared as a Gazetted Holiday. Further, all the schools affiliated to CBSE are busy with the preparation of the results of Classes 10 and 12. For finalising the Class 12 result, last date is July 22. It is informed that CBSE has also received some queries and requests from the schools through e-mail/whatsapp etc. In this regard, FAQs are being developed and it is expected that the same will be provided to all the schools by 12 noon, so that schools can take appropriate action," Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, said in a letter to principals.

Steps to Check CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Results

Once declared, students will be able to check their marksheet on CBSE's official website - cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

- Visit the official website of CBSE- Click on the Result tab.- You will be directed to a new page i.e., CBSE Exam Results- For class 12 results click on Senior Secondary School Examination (after the link will be activated)- Enter your roll number, centre number, school number, and admit card id- Click on the submit option- Your result will appear on the screen- Download it

It is likely that the official website may crash due to heavy traffic on the result day and in that case, students can access their CBSE board results 2021 via DigiLocker and UMANG platforms.

CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 results: Steps to Access Marksheet on DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website – www.digilocker.gov.in – You can also download the DigiLocker app on your smartphone

Step 2: Click on the link for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Step 3: For class 12 results, select Class 12 passing certificate or Class 12 marksheet.

Step 4: Login to your account using CBSE registered mobile number and check your result.

Step 5: You can also use your Aadhaar Card number to log in.

Step 6: Download the marksheet for future reference.

CBSE Class 10, 12 students can also check their scores via SMS and alternate websites such as results.nic.in, indiaresults.com and examresults.net.