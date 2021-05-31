CGBSE Class 12 Exam 2021: Chhattisgarh Board releases class 12 admit card, check details

CGBSE Class 12 Exam 2021: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the admit card on Sunday for CGBSE Class 12 exam 2021. The admit card has been issued for higher secondary vocational and main examinations 2021. The admit card of CGBSE Class 12 board exam 2021 can be downloaded from the official website of CGBSE, cgbse.nic.in.

CGBSE class 12 exam 2021 is scheduled to be conducted from June 1 to June 5. Students can download the admit card from the website.

CGBSE Class 12 Admit Card 2021: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education.

Step 2: Go to the Information section mentioned on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the direct link, “Admit Card - Higher Secondary Main Examination – 2021”.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials and Log in

Step 5: Check and download CGBSE 12th Admit Card 2021.

Step 6: Take a print of the Chhattisgarh HSC hall ticket for future reference.

Students will be able to take the class 12 exams while sitting at home. For this, students will receive question papers and answer sheets from their respective centres and will have to submit answer sheets within 05 days of receiving the question paper.

For instance, if a student gets a question paper on June 1 from the centre, then the students have to physically go and submit their answer sheets by June 6 to their schools.

Students will get question papers and answer sheets of selected subjects from June 1 to June 5. If a student is unable to submit the answer book within the stipulated time, he/ she will be considered absent from the examination. Students must also record their attendance while submitting the answer sheets.