CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 cancelled? Latest updates students must know

Keeping in view the surging COVID-19 cases in the country, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had postponed Class 12 Board Exams 2021.


Updated: May 2, 2021, 07:31 PM IST

Keeping in view the surging COVID-19 cases in the country, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had postponed Class 12 Board Exams 2021. However, students across the country are now urging the Union Ministry of Education to cancel Class 12 Board examinations and replace them with an alternative form of assessment.

Many students have taken to Twitter to raise their concerns and urge for the cancellation of exams. The Class 12 board exams students have used #cancel12thboardexams2021 to put forward their request. So far, there have been around 1 million tweets demanding the cancellation of the upcoming CBSE Class 12 board exams.

Will CBSE cancel Class 12 Board Exams?

The central and the state government is yet to decide on Class 12 Board Exam 2021.

Earlier, the CBSE had notified that the Class 12 board exam 2021 has been postponed and said that the decision on the revised date sheet for CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021 will be taken after June 1, 2021.

As per the notification from the CBSE, candidates who are to appear for the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 must note that they will get 15 days notice before the commencement of the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021.

Students are requested to keep an eye on the official website of CBSE for any updates regarding the upcoming Class 12 board exams.