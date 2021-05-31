CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 CANCELLATION: SC takes this BIG decision - Read details here

Amid growing demand for the cancellation of CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 due to rising coronavirus pandemic, the Superem Court on Monday (May 31) deferred a hearing in this matter till June 3. The SC took the decision after the Centre informed the apex court that it will take a final decision on conducting the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 and ICSE Board Class 12 Exam in two days.

"You are free to take whatever decision. But there is hope expressed by Petitioner that the policy adopted last year can be adopted this year. If Government is departing from last year decision then give tangible reasons," said the SC bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari.

During the hearing, the SC observed a similar situation in 2020 prompted internal marking instead.

Some reports claimed that the Union Education Ministry and CBSE are still reviewing the COVID-19 situation and the cancellation of CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 and marking Class 12 students on basis of their previous results of class 9, 10 and 11 are also being discussed.

It is learnt that a majority of states are in favour of holding CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 for shorter duration and for major subjects in August. But some states, including Maharashtra and Delhi demanded that Class 12 students should be vaccinated before CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021.