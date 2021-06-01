CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 CANCELLATION LIVE Updates: Exam format decision today

Today is June 1 and a big day for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) students who awaiting a decision on the class 12 board exams 2021 amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

After the CBSE had cancelled the class 10 board exams 2021 in April and postponed the Class 12 board exams scheduled for May amid the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Education Ministry had announced that a decision would be taken on June 1 after reviewing the COVID-19 situation. Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank is expected to announce the decision today.

There were also speculations that the class 12 board exams would be held in a shorter format or exams could be conducted for only major subjects. valuation of minor subjects will be done on the basis of performance in major papers. The exam will be held in designated exam centres. In this case, the CBSE class 12 exam will be held from August 1 to 20 and the CBSE class 12 result will be declared on September 20.

The second option suggested by CBSE is to conduct the class 12 exam for 90 minutes. Students will appear in their own schools. Exam for only major papers will be held. Students will have the option to write for one language and 3 elective papers. For paper 5 and 6, the evaluation will be done on the basis of the performance of major papers. The exam will be held two times- July 15 to August 1 and August 5 to 26. If a student fails to appear for the exam due to COVID-19, he/ she will get another opportunity.

The Centre on Monday (May 31) informed the Supreme Court it will take a final decision on conducting CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 within the next two days. Attorney General KK Venugopal represented the government in Supreme Court during the hearing and told a bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari that the Centre is looking into this matter. For its part, the SC had asked the Centre to give 'good reasons' if they decide to not adopt the last year’s policy as the CBSE and other states have already cancelled Class 10 Board Exams due to coronavirus pandemic.

“No issue. You take the decision. You are entitled to it. If you are departing from the policy of last year, then you must give tangible reasons for it, the bench told Venugopal”, the bench said yesterday. On April 14, the CBSE had announced the cancellation of class 10 exams and the postponement of class 12 exams.