CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 CANCELLATION: Final decision likely on THIS date

Amid growing demand by several students of CBSE Class 12 for cancellation of Class 12 Board Exams 2021 due to rising coronavirus cases in India, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank is scheduled to hold a meeting on this matter on Monday (May 17).

Sources said that the Education Minister might take a final decision regarding the cancellation of CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 during the meeting after interacting with education secretaries of all states. It is learnt that Nishank would also review the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the education sector during the high-level meeting. The minister will also hold discussions over the promotion of online education and the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP).

“Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will meet virtually all state education secretaries on Monday. The top agenda of the meeting will be COVID -19 pandemic and its impact on education, promotion of online education, implementation of the New Education policy and preparation made by states,” education ministry sources told ANI.

It is to be noted that the Union Education Ministry last month cancelled the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 in April due to rising COVID-19 cases. At that time, the ministry had also announced to postpone the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 that were scheduled to begin from May 4, 2021.

Few days ago, the Ministry of Education and CBSE had rejected media reports that the CBSE is planning to cancel class 12 board exams. “Discussions regarding the same are still underway. No such decision has been taken regarding CBSE class 12 examinations as being speculated in certain sections of media. Any decision taken in this matter will be officially communicated to the public”, a Ministry official had said.