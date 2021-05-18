CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 CANCELLATION: Government takes THIS decision

Amid growing demand to cancel the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 due to rise in coronavirus cases across the country, the Union Education Ministry and state education secretaries held a meeting to hold talks over this matter on Monday (May 17) but they failed to take a final call on the conduct or cancellation of Class 12 Board exams.

The meeting was chaired by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and during the meeting Pokhriyal and state education secretaries held discussions over the impact of COVID-19 on education at the school level.

“No discussion on cancelling school boards were taken up," said an official who was present during the meeting.

“Broadband connection and better online infrastructure in schools were discussed in the meeting" where around 50 education bureaucrats including principal secretaries from various states participated, the official added.

Lakhs of students across the country had a lot of expectations from the meeting as they epxected that Union Minister Pokhriyal would take a decision over the cancellation or postponement of CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 during the meeting.

While many students and parents are demanding that the Centre should cancel CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021, several experts and teachers have said that cancelling CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 is not possible. FOr his part, Minister Pokhriyal has sought suggestions for various states.

It may be recalled that on April 14, the Union Education Ministry had announced postponement of the CBSE Class 12 board exams and had cancelled the CBSE Class 10 Booard exams due to COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was taken after a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.