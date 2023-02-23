CBSE Class 12 Board English Exam 2023 tomorrow: Direct link for sample papers, important guidelines, more

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 23, 2023, 07:06 PM IST
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 English exam is scheduled to be conducted tomorrow (February 24). The exam is scheduled to be held between 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. As many as 38 lakh students are registered to appear for the CBSE Board Examination. 21,86,940 candidates are appearing for Class 10 and 16,96,770 candidates are appearing for Class 12 board exams.
To help candidates prepare for the CBSE board exams, the board had earlier released sample papers on the official website of CBSE. Candidates who are appearing for the CBSE Class 12 English board exam 2023 can check the sample paper directly can click here for English core and for the English elective sample paper click here.
CBSE Board Exam 2023: Important guidelines
- It is mandatory for all candidates to enter the examination centre after 10 am
- Candidates must go in school uniform and carry their identity card along with the CBSE Board Admit Card
- Carrying a mobile with GPS or any electronic items to the exam centre is prohibited.
CBSE Class 12 English Board Exam 2023: Tips to write answers
- Write in neat and clean handwriting
- Avoid overwriting and crossing words
- Draw margins on both sides of the answer sheets and a double line after the end of an answer
- Write with a single pen, and don’t smudge the paper
- Write in short paragraphs and bullet points where possible
- Divide the answer into a new paragraph if it’s getting longer than 4-5 lines
- Underline important points, preferably with a pencil
- Properly state which answer you’re writing, and don’t use chat language. Write full forms. For instance, write "Answer 1", instead of "A1" or "ans 1".