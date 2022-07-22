Search icon
CBSE Class 12, 10 Term 2 Results 2022 DECLARED: Girls outperform boys, check pass percentage

This is the first time that the CBSE has announced both class 10 and 12 results on the same day.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 03:39 PM IST

CBSE Class 12, 10 Term 2 Results 2022 DECLARED | Photo: File

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Friday announced Class 10 and 12 results. Class 10 results showed that 94.40 per cent of students cleared the exam with girls outperforming boys by a margin of 1.41 per cent. Whereas, class 12 results showed 92.71 per cent students have cleared the exam. And girls have outperformed boys by 3.29 per cent, as per CBSE.

This is the first time that the CBSE has announced both class 10 and 12 results on the same day. "The (Class 10) result has been announced," a CBSE official said. The pass percentage of girls stood at 95.21 per cent while 93.80 per cent of boys cleared the exam. The pass percentage of transgender candidates is 90 per cent.

Over 33 thousand students have scored marks above 95 per cent while 1.34 lakh students have scored above 90 per cent, the board said. In a first, the board exams were conducted in two terms for the academic session 2021-22.
"For theory papers, 30 pc weightage has been given to first term marks, while 70 pc weightage has been given to second term marks. For practical papers, equal weightage has been given to both terms," a board official said.

(With inputs from PTI)

CBSE Class 12 result declared: Noida, Delhi, Bhopal, Chandigarh - list of best performing cities
