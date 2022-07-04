CBSE class 10th Term 2 result TODAY at cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in, know how to check marksheet online

Picture Credit: IANS

CBSE Board Result 2022 Term 2 Result: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to announce the CBSE class 10th results in due course of time. As per media reports, CBSE class 10 Results 2022 is likely to be declared today (July 4) and CBSE class 12th on July 10. Once released, CBSE class 10th results Term 2 will be available on the official website, cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in.

The CBSE class 10th result will also be available on UMANG app and Digilocker.

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Board Exams 2022 concluded on May 24, 2022 whereas, CBSE Class 12 exams were concluded on June 15, 2022.

CBSE website once Class 10 and 12 results are out:

- Official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in.

- Pariksha Sangam portal (parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in)

- results.gov.in

- digilocker.gov.in

This year, nearly 35 lakh students appeared for CBSE 10th, 12th term 2 exams 2022 held from April 26 to June 15. A total of 21 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 10 and 14 lakh students appeared for CBSE 12th exam 2022.

A total of 12,21,195 male candidates and 8,94,993 female candidates registered for CBSE Class 10 examination this year.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Board Exams 2022: Total candidates

CBSE class 10th result a total 21,16,209 registered

CBSE class 12th result: 14,54,370 total candidates

CBSE 10th Results 2022: Steps to Download Scorecard

- Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in

- On the homepage, Click on CBSE Class 10 result link

- Enter required details -- registration number/ roll number

- Class 10 result 2022 will appear on the screen

- Download 10th scorecard, and take a printout for further reference.