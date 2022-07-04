CBSE Class 10th term 2 result 2022 today: Know how to check scores online on DigiLocker, UMANG app

File photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will most likely release the CBSE Class 10th term 2 results 2022 on its official website today. Once released, the scores will be available on the official website of the board, cbse.gov.in.

Students will have the option to check the CBSE Class 10th results 2022 through several websites such as cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in. Not just this, several third-party websites are also hosting the CBSE results online.

This year, over 21 lakh students appeared for the CBSE class 10th term 2 exams 2022. This means that once the results are released, there may be excessive traffic on the board website, due to which it might crash and not load the mark sheets.

In such a case, candidates can check the results through the DigiLocker website and app, and also the UMANG app. Follow the steps mentioned below to check the CBSE class 10th results 2022 through the DigiLocker and UMANG app.

CBSE Class 10th term 2 results 2022: Results through DigiLocker

Step 1: Download the DigiLocker app on your phone through Apple store or Play store.

Step 2: Register and create an account on the app through your registered mobile number.

Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar number and the OTP on the mobile app.

Step 4: After verification, click on the Education tab on the DigiLocker homepage.

Step 5: Click on the CBSE option under the Education tab.

Step 6: Enter your Class, academic year, and CBSE board roll number.

Step 7: Your scores and mark sheet will be displayed on the screen.

CBSE Class 10th term 2 results 2022: Results through UMANG app

Step 1: Download the UMANG app on your phone through Apple store or Play store.

Step 2: Create an account and register with your mobile number.

Step 3: On the homepage, click on the ‘all services’ section.

Step 4: Now, select the 'CBSE' option to check class 10 results.

Step 5: Enter your roll number and required credentials and click on submit.

Step 6: Your CBSE Class 10th term 2 result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

