CBSE class 10th Result DECLARED: Girls fare better than boys with 94.25 pass percentage

CBSE 10th Result 2023 has been declared. 93.12 percent students have passed the Class 10 exam.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 12, 2023, 02:17 PM IST

CBSE class 10th Result DECLARED: After Class 12, in CBSE Class 10 result also girls have performed better. The overall pass percentage of girls is 94.25 percent and boys is 92.72 percent. CBSE Class 10 and 12 Results 2023 has been announced today (May 12). CBSE Class 10 results is available on results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in. CBSE has also announced the CBSE Class 12 Results 2023 today. CBSE Class 10th was held on February 14 to March 21. A total of 21,86,485 class 10th students registered for the exams. Results can be checked online using their roll number, school number and admit card ID.

This year, a total of 2016779 candidates have passed the CBSE Class 10 board exam. The overall pass percentage is 93.12 percent. The pass percentage has dipped by -1.28 percent this year. In 2022, the pass percentage was 94.40 percent. This year, a total of 1.34 lakh candidates will be giving the compartment exam. The exam date for the compartment exam will be announced soon.

CBSE Board Result 2023: Mobile Apps

  • DigiLocker
  • UMANG

CBSE Board Result 2023: How to check results

  • Visit the official website of cbseresults.nic.in
  • Click on Class 10, 12 result 
  • Enter the board roll number, date of birth, school number, centre number 
  • Check subject-wise scores 
  • Download for future reference.

CBSE Result 2023: Direct link

 

 

