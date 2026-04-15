CBSE Class 10th Result 2026: Results out; Check eligibility, deadline, fee details for second Board Exam

CBSE has announced the Class 10 Result 2026 today. Students who gave the exam are eligible for taking the second board exam but should keep a note of overall eligibility criteria. Students can check their exam results on official website, Digilocker and Umang App.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 10 Result 2026 Wednesday, April 15. Students can check and download their marksheet on cbseresults.nic.in, and also through the DigiLocker and UMANG platforms. After the Class 10 Board results, the next step for many would be to prepare for the second board exam, newly introduced by CBSE under the Two Board Examination policy which would start from the 2026 exam session.

The policy was announced last year on June 25. The new policy, introduced as part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, is aimed at enabling a student to improve their performance in up to three subjects by taking another board exam to be held in May 2026. Check eligibility, fee and other details below:

Eligibility: Who all can take second board exam?

The board prescribes certain conditions for students to appear in the second board exam. It is mandatory for all students to appear in the first board examination. According to the official document, all passed and eligible students are allowed to improve their performance in any of the three subjects out of Science, Mathematics, Social Sciences, and languages.