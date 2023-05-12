Search icon
cbseresults.nic.in CBSE class 10th Result 2023 DECLARED at results.cbse.nic.in, direct link to download

CBSE Class 10 result is available on results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in. CBSE has also announced the CBSE Class 12 Results 2023 today.

File photo

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to announce the CBSE Class 12 Results 2023 today (May 12) 2pm at results.cbse.nic.in. Once released, CBSE Class 10 results will be available on results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in. CBSE has also announced the CBSE Class 12 Results 2023 today. 

CBSE Board Result 2023: Mobile Apps
DigiLocker
UMANG

CBSE Board Result 2023: How to check results

Visit the official website of cbseresults.nic.in
Click on Class 10, 12 result 
Enter the board roll number, date of birth, school number, centre number 
Check subject-wise scores 
Download for future reference.

