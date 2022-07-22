CBSE class 10th result 2022 DECLARED: Mayank Yadav tops CBSE 10th Term 2 with 500/500 scores

File photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results today (July 22, 2022). Students can check their Class 10 result through the official websites of CBSE - cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in. Mayank Yadav from Amity International School, Noida, topped the CBSE 10th board exam 2022 with 100% marks. The results can also be checked via DigiLocker and UMANG app or via SMS.

This year, nearly 35 lakh students appeared for CBSE 10th, 12th term 2 exams 2022 held from April 26 to June 15. A total of 21 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 10 and 14 lakh students appeared for CBSE 12th exam 2022.

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results 2022: Steps to check scores via SMS

Step 1: Open the 'Message' app on your phone.

Step 2: Type the message - cbse10 < space > roll number.

Step 3: Send the text to 7738299899.

Step 4: Your CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results 2022 would be sent to you through SMS.

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results 2022: Steps to download results from the DigiLocker App

Step 1: Either visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker App on your mobile phone

Step 2: Login using your mobile number and choose the CBSE option.

Step 3: Select Class 10 Term 2 Result.

Step 4: Fill in the necessary details after which your Class 10 Term 2 Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the Class 10 Term 2 Marksheet and take a printout of it for future use.

